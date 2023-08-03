BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Providing nutritious food for growing children can be challenging, especially for families struggling financially.

MSA United Way and one local brewery are partnering together to help ease that cost for families. KX News hit the links to find out more.

Thursday marked the inaugural Gideon’s Charity Golf Scramble hosted by Gideon’s Brewery in Bismarck. The brewery is partnering with United Way to help out community members in need.

“We provide 1,650 kids backpacks for the school year for the weekends, and in total for the 2022-2023 school year, we provided 28,623 backpacks,” said Haley Boeder, the marketing specialist for MSA United Way. “I think that’s really important that we have these golf tournaments to advocate for those kids.”

The backpacks that United Way provides get filled with food and sent home with kids on weekends who might not otherwise have any food to eat at home. And Gideon’s Brewery is helping get those packs ready for the school year.

All of the proceeds of Thursday’s scramble will go towards MSA United Way and its backpack program.

And Miss North Dakota even made an appearance as an advocate for United Way’s mission.

“I started just as a volunteer, and then throughout college when I came home in the summers, I actually interned here with the United Way here in Bismarck, so just through interning I really got that first-hand experience of the impact being made through United Way,” said Sydney Helgeson, the 2023 Miss North Dakota. “so “I knew that having this platform as Miss North Dakota was something that I wanted to advocate for and continue to educate people on what United Way does in our community and how they can get more involved.”

But it isn’t just Miss North Dakota that can help out in our communities.

“United Way does a lot of great things and I just want people to know that they can get involved in whatever capacity they’re able, whether that’s giving or volunteering or advocating like myself this year,” added Helgeson.

United Way is hosting its annual Day of Caring on August 9, where volunteers will be working on over fifty projects to better the Bismarck-Mandan community.