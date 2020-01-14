Missing a package on the route from Killdeer to Belle Fourche to Billings?

Are you missing a package on the route from Killdeer, North Dakota, to Belle Fourche, South Dakota, or from there west on Hwy 212 to Billings, Montana? The Harding County Sheriff’s Office in South Dakota in Buffalo is asking you to give them a call.

According to a Facebook post from their office, last week they took a report of packages being taken out of mailboxes from mid-December along Hwy 85.

The post said they were told that North Dakota had a suspect and that the company vehicle the suspect was driving had a GPS on it showing the route of travel on Dec. 17, 2019.

The sheriff’s office is asking for anybody missing packages or mail from Killdeer, North Dakota, to Belle Fourche, South Dakota, and west from there on Hwy 212 to Billings, Montana, to give them a call.

The Harding County Sheriff’s Office phone number is (605) 375-3414.