WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — The Williams County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to search for José Lee, who also goes by “Joe,” missing now for almost 10 years.

His girlfriend at the time, Jennifer Gilworth, spoke with both KX News and Tom Simon of Williston Trending Topics, and says there are a lot of missing pieces that law enforcement still needs to put together.

Back in 2013, Joe had borrowed a vehicle from an acquaintance in Williston on June 1 and was expected to return it the following day.

The vehicle was found abandoned on June 3 on the side of the road near Epping-Springbrook Dam.

But now, new information has been released, including that law enforcement found a phone, which Jennifer Gilworth says she never knew about until now.

“How do you know that was his phone? How do you know it wasn’t just planted? Did the phone match the phone number that I gave him, that we communicated with? But yet, they told me they didn’t even know he had a phone. But yet, now, they say they found a phone at the scene. So, which is it?” asked Jennifer Gilworth.

She also says she wants law enforcement to search other locations, not just the area where they found the vehicle.

If you know any information regarding this case, please contact Sergeant Detective Caleb Fry at (701) 577-7700 with any information about Joe, whether it is about his past or his whereabouts today. Anonymous tips can be sent by texting NDWILLIAMS to 847411.