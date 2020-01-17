Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women: A Continental Crisis

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The lack of accounting for missing and murdered Indigenous people in the United States is being called a “data crisis” by the National Institute of Justice.

But, according to Sandra Bercier with First Nations Women’s Alliance, the abduction and killing of Indigenous women and children is not just an issue in the U.S., it’s a continental issue.

She said now that Canada has stepped up awareness and programs to help solve the problem, it’s become a bigger discussion in the U.S. and Mexico, too.

Although we don’t have the statistics to understand the full scale, North Dakota Congresswoman Ruth Buffalo said Native women are 10 times more likely to be murdered than the average American.

Bercier said poverty and a lack of law enforcement on reservations allow Native American women to become targets.

A spokesperson for the family of a woman currently missing on the Standing Rock reservation said part of the problem is the dehumanizing of Native American culture.

“When you dehumanize a person it’s easier to hurt them because you don’t see them as a human, you don’t see them as a mother, as an auntie, as a grandma, as a daughter. You just see them as a thing you can take and you can hurt,” shared Sheridan McNeil, spokesperson for the family of Kara Lynn Mauai.

Representative Buffalo added, “You see something, say something. Use the existing structures within the community.”

“Not only if you see something, say something. You have to do something. You can’t stand by with a camera,” explained Bercier.

McNeil calls this an epidemic, and one that’s been present since the first point of contact.

Representative Buffalo said North Dakota took big strides with the legislation in 2019 meant to better law enforcement, hotels and schools. But there is still a lot of work left to be done.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Tribal Healthcare

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tribal Healthcare"

Preserving History

Thumbnail for the video titled "Preserving History"

Tribes & REAL ID

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tribes & REAL ID"

Thursday, January 16th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, January 16th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Carter Berger

Thumbnail for the video titled "Carter Berger"

Century v Legacy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century v Legacy"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Minot International Airport

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot International Airport"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Frozen Pipes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Frozen Pipes"

Tire Pressure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tire Pressure"

Drive-Thrus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drive-Thrus"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/16"

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/16"

A Winter Storm Could Impact Your Weekend Travel

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Winter Storm Could Impact Your Weekend Travel"

Girl Scouts Lemon Ups

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girl Scouts Lemon Ups"

Girl Scout Interview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girl Scout Interview"

Blessing Bank Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blessing Bank Update"

Personal Data

Thumbnail for the video titled "Personal Data"

Drama Department

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drama Department"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge