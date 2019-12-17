Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Brought Up in Hearing

The topic of missing and murdered Indigenous women was brought up Monday during the tribal taxation committee hearing.

This comes after another Indigenous woman was reported missing last week from the Standing Rock Reservation.

Kara Lynn Mauai was reported missing over a month after last being seen.

Many leaders believe this is the effect of lack of resources and funding for law enforcement on tribal lands.

With limited employees on the police force, having them look for a missing person takes them away from their day to day duties.

One of the suggestions made was multiple agencies coming together to address the problem.

“Lack of funding, lack of personnel because you know the interior department, BIA has always under-footed, understaffed. Always will be. But in the meantime, we have assets in our state. Border patrol, high way patrol. We have county agents,” shares Scott Davis, the Indian Affairs Commission Executive Director.

While attending a western governors association meeting, Gov. Doug Burgum said the governor of New Mexico shared that 5,700 reports of missing Indigenous women and girls were made.

However, of those 5,700 cases, only 116 of them were put into the federal database.

