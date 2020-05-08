Missing cat finally reunited with Air Force family after 10 long months

We have an update on Mannie, the cat we told you about earlier this week.

She went missing on the Minot Air Force Base 10 months ago. Her owners had to move to Ohio a few months later, and they assumed Mannie was gone forever.

But, two weeks ago, she was found and a good samaritan decided to make the 1,200-mile trek, bringing Mannie finally home.

She arrived Thursday night and her family couldn’t be any happier.

“It feels like a dream. I was talking to Marty, the guy that delivered the cat, and I actually said like, ‘It’s hard to believe that she’s here,’ because we never imagined this. We just figured she, you know, ran off and who knows what happened to her? But, very thankful. Very thankful,” said Theodore and Liz Amundsen.

They also said it’s heartwarming to know she remembered them after all this time.