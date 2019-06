A missing man has been reported.

According to The Williams County Sheriff’s office.

Saul Haataja is 18 yrs old.

He is 5 foot 9 and 125 pounds and has blond hair and blue eyes.

Haataja was last seen wearing blue and grey swim shorts, grey lace-up sandals and no shirt.

His last contact was approximately at 5pm Sunday evening, south of Lewis and Clark State Park.

You are asked to contact the the Williams County Sheriff’s office if you have any information.