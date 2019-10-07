Missing Mandan juvenile located

UPDATE October 7, 2019: The Mandan police report missing juvenile Layton Sime was located over the weekend and is safe.
ORIGINAL STORY: MANDAN — Seventeen-year-old Layton Sime was last seen on Oct. 2 at approximately 9 p.m.
For now, the MPD said they are treating this as a runaway but cannot be sure yet.
Sime is described as Native American, 6-feet two-inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Sime was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and blue sneakers.
If you have information on Sime’s whereabouts or other information, contact the Mandan Police Department at 701 667-3250.