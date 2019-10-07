Missing Mandan juvenile located

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE October 7, 2019: The Mandan police report missing juvenile Layton Sime was located over the weekend and is safe.

ORIGINAL STORY: MANDAN — Seventeen-year-old Layton Sime was last seen on Oct. 2 at approximately 9 p.m.

For now, the MPD said they are treating this as a runaway but cannot be sure yet.

Sime is described as Native American, 6-feet two-inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Sime was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and blue sneakers.

If you have information on Sime’s whereabouts or other information, contact the Mandan Police Department at 701 667-3250.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Stop the Bleed in Schools

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stop the Bleed in Schools"

Monday, October 7th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Morning Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, October 7th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Morning Forecast - Dave Holder"

UMary Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Hockey"

Minot State Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot State Soccer"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

William Hoehn Faces Sentencing

Thumbnail for the video titled "William Hoehn Faces Sentencing"

Greta Thunberg

Thumbnail for the video titled "Greta Thunberg"

Pork Inspections

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pork Inspections"

Nice Notes for all

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nice Notes for all"

Amber's Sunday Evening One Minute Forecast 10/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Sunday Evening One Minute Forecast 10/6"

DIY Halloween

Thumbnail for the video titled "DIY Halloween"

Abortion Protest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Abortion Protest"

College Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Football"

WDA Tennis

Thumbnail for the video titled "WDA Tennis"

WDA Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "WDA Soccer"

Saturday, October 5th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Saturday, October 5th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Does age affect driving?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Does age affect driving?"

Half Staff Sunday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Half Staff Sunday"

Senator Cramer on Impeachment Inquiry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Senator Cramer on Impeachment Inquiry"

Red Flag Laws

Thumbnail for the video titled "Red Flag Laws"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge