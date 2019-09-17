Missing person protocol

We’ve reported four missing person cases in the last 3 weeks. Last year there were 64 people reported missing in North Dakota. We spoke with the Ward County Sheriffs Department to see the protocol for filing one and how the community can help.



“Contact law enforcement, that way we can start to look into it,” says Captain Jason Kraft.



That’s the first thing you should do when you think someone you know is missing. Captain Kraft says most cases are solved pretty quickly but you can never be too safe.



“You should contact law enforcement, that way law enforcement can start to look into the circumstances of maybe she’s missing. Potentially, law enforcement has recently made contact with her. Whether she’s broke down on the side of the road. ” he adds.



No one wants to think about that situation happening, but if it does, he says don’t wait.



Kraft says,” State law does state that if law enforcement agencies determine it to be a high-risk person case then they should notify the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal investigation.”



Captain Kraft says they don’t bring out hound dogs like in the movies, but they do have a lot of great resources..



“It’s a national database maintained by the FBI essentially so if a person’s name gets ran anywhere in the country they would show up as a missing person,” says Kraft.



Have you ever wondered what you can do to help when you see a missing person? Law enforcement says you can be more helpful than you realize.



Captain Kraft says, “Community assistance is always appreciated, and that would be sharing the information that we put out with others and then if they do notice something or if there are any tips, maybe for where law enforcement should look for a missing person or a runaway child.”



He adds it’s important to give any information directly to law enforcement and not third parties, this way no vital details are lost in translation.