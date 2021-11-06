Missing teen’s father urging public for help finding son

In Bismarck, first responders are still searching for 18-year-old Chase Hurdle who went missing from Bismarck High school Tuesday.

This photo shows Hurdle leaving BHS, which was his last known location.

“Some of the things that we’ve done for the investigation is we’ve gone out in the neighborhoods around Bismarck High School knocking on doors, checking with businesses asking them to check their video cameras to see if they see Mr. Hurdle. We have had some calls; we have had some luck,” BPD investigator Mark Gaddis said.

Missing signs have been scattered across parks in hopes of helping locate Chase.

Hurdle’s dad Darius flew into Bismarck Friday night from Minnesota to help with the search.

“I just want to locate my son Chase Hurdle, ”Darius Hurdle, Father of Chase said.

BPD Detective SGT Mark Gaddis said they’ve received tips, but there’s been no luck locating him.

“We had some people call and say they saw him on West Rosser Avenue and on West Main Street,“ Gaddis said.

Hurdle said his son has been a straight A student.

His father said recently he started experiencing some depression but sought help from the community and at school.

“We will find Chase; we will help him with whatever problems he may have and point him in the right direction and reunite,” Hurdle said.

Chase enjoyed going to the park, singing in the choir, and playing soccer, but he has suffered from amnesia.

He is the youngest of seven siblings.

“I will never stop searching until I find Chase; being good news or bad news. I want to find my son,” Hurdle said.

Now Hurdle hopes to just be reunited with his son and has a message for him.

“We love you and we miss you and we can help you. Let others help you find me. I want you to come home,” Hurdle said.

Hurdle’s father is also offering a $5,000 to $10,000 reward for help locating his son.



