Missing woman found, safe

A woman missing since Thursday in the Watford City area, has been found and is safe.

The Mandaree Volunteer Fire Department posted the update on its Facebook page around midnight.

Bonita Casarez, 37, apparently left Watford City on foot around 3:00 a.m., Thursday, and was last seen heading south on Highway 22 around 5:30 a.m.

Her cellphone had been turned off and her family had not heard from her since then.

Cold temperatures and high winds made for subzero wind chills at the time she was walking along the highway.

According to the MHA Emergency Operations Center Facebook page, Casarez was located in Williston by local law enforcement around 11:00 p.m., Thursday, and was receiving emergency medical care at that time.