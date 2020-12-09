Missouri River Correctional Center experiencing COVID-19 outbreak

The Missouri River Correctional Center is currently experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak.

As of today (Dec. 8, 2020), a total of seven inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus in the facility.



Director of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Dave Krabbenhoft says those inmates are currently isolated in an area separate from the other inmates and staff.

He says the congregate housing makes it easy to spread the virus. Now, they are working to see just how far it has spread.

“Today, we tested all residents again at that facility, and we will complete testing staff tomorrow morning at that facility. But as a result of that, we are concerned,” said Krabbenhoft.

He says the inmates have not shown any serious symptoms, and are being monitored closely.