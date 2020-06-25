Missouri River Festival coming to Bismarck in July

The Missouri River Festival is coming back to the Bismarck Event Center in July.

The 10-day festival will be held in Parking Lot D at the Bismarck Event Center and will have games, rides and food, all while asking you to follow social distancing guidelines due to COVID-19.

The first day of the festival is July 10 and will continue through July 19.

Gate admission is $3 per person and children 6 and under are free, with one free ride included per paid gate admission. Tickets are $1 each, or 30 tickets for $25 and 60 for $40.

As for COVID-19 guidelines, workers plan on the using masks and will urge face masks for customers, too. All equipment will be sanitized after each use and there will be daily temperature monitoring of workers.

Hand sanitizer and handwashing stations will be accessible throughout the festival, and rides will be loaded with social distancing in mind.

Below are dates and times of the festival:

Friday, July 10

4 – 11:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 11

1 – 11:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 12

1 – 10:30 p.m.

Monday, July 13

3 – 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 14 / Buddy Night – One person presents admission, buddy rides free (social distancing placement on ride may still be required)

3 – 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 15

3 – 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 16 / Buddy Night – One person presents admission, buddy rides free (social distancing placement on ride may still be required)

3 – 10:30 p.m.

Friday, July 17

2 – 11:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 18

1 – 11:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 19

1 – 9 p.m.

