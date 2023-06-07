BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — It’s summer in North Dakota, which means it’s time for the Missouri River Festival.

Organizers say it’s the perfect place to win prizes, eat cotton candy, and ride your favorite carnival rides. The Festival will last until Sunday, but many braved the heat to come out during the week.

This is Dominic Michael’s second round for the year already at this year’s Festival. He says he hits the rides first before eating his favorite carnival food: fried Oreos.

“I usually just like going on the rides,” he stated. “The rides just make my stomach up, and it feels funny.”

Dominic also had a friend along with him on Wednesday — and he says it’s the caramel apples that keep him coming back.