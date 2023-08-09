BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — On Wednesday morning, hundreds of people were rolling up their sleeves to help out around the capital city.

The volunteers were pitching in for the United Way’s Day of Caring. That included 30 men and women currently staying in the Missouri River Correctional Center.

The residents were put to work at the Dakota Zoo, where they were tasked with painting fences, pulling weeds, and clearing brush, among other jobs.

“It’s different, you know, it’s just nice to be around everybody, and like everybody has the same idea, everybody wants to help out and it makes it easier. Like I said, it doesn’t even really feel like work,” resident River Bowles said.

“The thing is, is that they’re putting in the work, they’re putting in the effort, they are just loving what they’re doing, and so if anything, I kind of feel like a proud mom, right? Just for not only the staff but for the resident population in just really being able to see their successes,” MRCC Deputy Warden Shannon Davison said.

This is the sixth year the jail staff has been involved in the Day of Caring.

Last year, more than 700 volunteers helped out at 42 different project sites around Bismarck and Mandan.