BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Before Christmas, we were enjoying days in the 30s and 40s, but now, we’re expecting one of the coldest nights of the year.

The National Weather Service has a close eye on the Missouri River.

The Missouri River is usually a nice place to get a scenic view, if you stop and take a look right now you might see ice sheets.

“They’re really thin maybe like three to four or five inches thick,” said Allen Schlag, the Hydrologist at the National Weather Service in Bismarck, as he talked about pan ice and said it’s only going to accumulate as it gets colder.

“Eventually the ice will form all the way through the Bismarck-Mandan area,” Schlag added.

This week, Schlag issued a Hydrologic Outlook for Bismarck and Mandan which is to warn people that the water levels are going to rise and now is a good time to get your ‘docks’ in order.

“Make sure that everything is up and far enough away from the river to withstand a five-to-seven-foot rise in water,” Schlag said.

Both Schlag and Steve Bakken, the Burleigh County Commissioner, say that the rise in water shouldn’t be a large concern, but it has been in the past.

Over 10 years ago, sandbars along the river were blasted in order to help with the obstruction of flow.

“It’s fun watching things blow up, but with the pan ice and the pan sheets, really not that big of a concern. You may see some water increases but that’s normal, so no dynamite this year, as much as I would like it,” Bakken joked.

This month, we may not hear any blasts or explosions, but Bakken and Schlag want to urge the public that the ice is not safe to walk on.

“A warning about the ice and not going out on the ice. This year, because of the freeze and thaw cycles that we’ve had. Not a lot of good ice being built, so even if it’s thicker, doesn’t mean it’s really stable,” said Bakken.

“Sometimes you’ll see youth and young kids, and teenagers out walking around on that ice, that is a horrible, horrible idea. You might become an involuntary member of the polar bear club because if you fall through, it’s going to be very difficult to remove yourself from that situation without help,” said Schlag.

Fortunately, with not a lot of rain or snow this season, flooding is not a concern yet. Bakken and Schlag will continue to keep an eye on the Hydrologic Outlook until the Spring when temperatures warm back up.

Right now, the water level of the Missouri is at 4.9 feet. As the ice accumulation continues, a rapid rise is expected with levels reaching nine to 12 feet.