Missouri Slope, formerly Valley View Heights, adding new campus in Bismarck

Missouri Slope is rebranding all their facilities, including Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center and Valley View Heights, under the umbrella of Missouri Slope, and will add a new campus to Bismarck.

Missouri Slope said it recognized the need to build an additional care center for those in need of full-time nursing, assisted living and rehabilitation care. The new campus will be on North Washington Street.

“The new building will bring all needed services closer to the residents instead of bringing residents to the services,” said Reier Thompson, President & CEO of Missouri Slope.

The new building will have built-in lifts and dining spaces located in each household. Plans for future construction of an adjoining basic care facility and independent living apartments will also be implemented. Eventually, the Hillview Avenue facility will be renovated to the same standards, he said.

Missouri Slope said it will be holding a capital campaign to raise $10 million to include a chapel, therapy pool, bistro, library, child day-care center and meeting area in the new facility.

