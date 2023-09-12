BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Caring for aging loved ones can be a difficult task, but local hospitals are teaming up to make it a little easier.

On Tuesday, family members with loved ones affected by dementia attended Missouri Slope’s first-ever public dementia training event in Bismarck.

Missouri Slope says they team up with Hospice of Red River Valley to host events such as this one to benefit everyone involved in the caretaking process.

Staff development director April Peyer says this event helps give families a better understanding of what their loved one is going through, and how to best care for their needs.

“People in the community do not have enough access to education, especially when it comes to advanced dementia and what to expect in the nursing home or at home,” said Peyer. “Anybody that’s taking care of somebody in their home, or really, we need our nurses, our CNAs, our future people that are going to be taking care of us need to get educated.”

Hospice of Red River Valley is also hosting a free community event on October 25 at the Dream Center in Bismarck, called Living with Dementia. This will provide education to community members about how to live your best life with dementia.