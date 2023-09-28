BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — There was a paw-sitively wonderful event going on Thursday up at Missouri Slope’s Washington campus.

Missouri Slope teamed up with Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue to host its first annual Patio Paw-ty adoption event in their therapy garden.

Residents, aides, and community members alike got to spend time with the rescue animals. A former aide at Missouri Slope, who now works for Furry Friends, says these animals greatly help residents with socialization.

“Being in an environment where they would necessarily prefer to be in their homes where their animals might still be, here, they can get out and get to meet all different animals and still get that socialization and that comfort of an animal that they wouldn’t normally get anymore since they don’t have animals in their rooms at this nursing home,” said Animal Care Specialist Sara Huft.

The patio paw-ty isn’t the only adoption event Furry Friends is hosting in the area.

