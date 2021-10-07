Missouri Slope to welcome residents to new nursing facility in November

About a dozen members of Trinity Lutheran Church in Mandan got an inside look at Missouri Slope’s newest north campus Thursday.

The skilled nursing facility has 192 rooms, which will start filling up in a phased approach beginning Nov. 9.

“This is really the culmination of years and years of hard work and prayer and planning all coming together,” CEO and President Reier Thompson said.

Thompson says residents will be transferring from the Hillview property, which will soon be just for basic care, while others will be coming from hospitals.

Thompson says the new space is needed because of population growth, but also because Hillview needs significant changes, like an improved layout and all private rooms.

“We’ve done our analysis to see that Bismarck does need more services now and into the future,” Thompson said.

The building has upgraded rooms, space for dining and activities, and new technology to best assist residents for whatever level of care they need.

Brenda Allan has worked as a nurse for Missouri Slope since 2007 and is helping prepare for November.

“It’s super exciting. When we first started talking about this I can’t even remember how many years ago, it always seemed a ways away and here it is, it’s real,” Allan said.

After the location is officially certified by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services following the first wave of new residents, more residents will be able to move in.

The new space is also planning to add a chapel and bistro and is looking for community donations to make it possible.