BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Missouri Valley Family YMCA presents its 4th annual signature fundraiser: The Basket Ball, on Friday, August 26 beginning at 5:30 p.m.

The Y invites area organizations and individuals to attend its annual Basket Ball fundraiser for an evening of food, fellowship, and fun.

This outdoor backyard BBQ event is being held under the big white tents on the south side of the Bismarck Y.

There, guests will enjoy a catered “team-themed” meal, yard games, mascots, a photo booth, a DJ, a TV lounge, door prizes, a cash bar, live and silent auctions, and more.

All proceeds from the Basket Ball benefit Y for All community programs, including Livestrong at the YMCA, Parkinson’s Wellness, Safety Around Water, Childcare Scholarships, and Membership Financial Assistance.

All the money raised directly supports the health and wellness of youth, seniors, and families, in the Bismarck/Mandan area.

Businesses can contribute to the Basket Ball by sponsoring a table, and attending the event with their employees and guests.

Members and the community can purchase individual tickets.

All are welcome to donate to the silent auction.