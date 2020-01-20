MLK Day marks first free admission day of 2020 at Theodore Roosevelt National Park

If you’re in search of something unique to do on Martin Luther King Day, North Dakota’s biggest tourist attraction has a recommendation.
All day Monday, admission is free at Theodore Roosevelt National Park, according to a Facebook post.
Typically, admission costs $30 per vehicle, or $15 for visitors on foot or on bicycle.
January 20th is one of five days this year that will be free to visitors. The national park announced that April 18th, August 25th, September 26th, and November 11th will also be entrance fee-free in 2020.