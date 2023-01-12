BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — North Dakota state leaders say you don’t need to camp out at the capitol just to find out what’s happening at this winter’s session.

Once again, the state is encouraging people to download the North Dakota Legislative Daily app on their phones.

It allows for live bill tracking and a full text of the bills, and which lawmakers are sponsoring them for people to read.

“If you can’t find a bill that you’re looking for, the website is a good tool for that,” North Dakota Legislative Council IT Manager Cody Malloy said. “There’s a search function in the upper right where you type in a bill number that takes you to it. But if you’re still not finding it, it means the bill hasn’t been introduced yet.”

You can find the app in both the Apple Store and the Google Play Store.