Bubbles and Brews ND, a mobile beverage service run by Cassidy Hartman and Krysten Faehnrich, is the winner of the 2022 Mandan Business Pitch Challenge.

The partners receive $1,000 in monetary prizes, the chance to be eligible for up to a $10,000 forgivable loan from the Mandan Growth Fund, plus a host of other prizes to assist the growth of their business.

Bubbles and Brews ND was one of 11 initial entrants in the challenge and the winner out of four finalists.

Judges evaluated applications and executive summaries of business plans submitted by finalists as well as their live pitch presentations and responses to questions.

The Mandan Tomorrow – Economic Opportunity and Prosperity Committee hosted the competition, with assistance from the Mandan Business Development Department and the Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC.

The first runner-up is Sent-It! 24/7 Cornhole, a recreational venue planned by Brad Anderson, Jed Geer and Brandon Koch. They intend to locate a court for 16 sets of cornhole boards at 1700 East Main Street.

Third place honors go to The Sew Connection, a space for custom sewing, sales and classes offered by Bianca Deloreschild at 104 Second Ave NW.

The other finalist is Randy Lang of Saffpower, involving processing, distribution and sales of hand sanitizer and other products made with safflower oil.

All finalists received prizes plus coaching from the N.D. Small Business Development Centers.

You can see the award list and donors at cityofmandan.com/businesspitch.