NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The Great Plains Food Bank Mobile Pantry trucks is bringing produce and non-perishable items to four North Dakota cities.

According to a news release, on Wednesday, September 20 the trucks will be stopping in Cannon Ball, Solen, Selfride, Fort Yates, and Porcupine.

Anyone who is in need of food assistance is welcome to show up and receive free food.

On September 20, in Cannon Ball, it will be at the Cannon Ball Community Center from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. The center is located at 7080 8th Avenue.

It will also be in Solen at the Solen Fire Station from 1:30-4 p.m. The station is at 300 Leach Street.

In Fort Yates at Sitting Bull College Science and Technology Center from 2:45-4:15 p.m. The college’s address is 9299 Highway 24.

It’ll be at the Selfridge Assembly of God in Selfridge from 3-4:30 p.m. The location is at 110 1st Avenue North.

The mobile food pantry will also be at the community building in Porcupine from 5-6:30 p.m. The building is at Pahayanni Loop.