NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — On July 11 and 12, trucks will be making stops in five cities with fresh vegetables, bakery items, boxed goods, and more.

According to a news release, these trucks are part of the Great Plains Food Bank Mobile Pantry, and they will be stopping in Hettinger, Bowman, Dickinson, Richardton, and New Salem.

Anyone who is in need of food assistance is welcome to attend and get some food for no cost.

The mobile food pantry will have a specific location and time in each city, you can find them below:

July 11: Hettinger at the Armory on 13th Street South starting at 12:30 p.m. MST and lasts until everything is gone.

July 11: Bowman at the Bowman County Fairground on 12 US-12 starting at 2 p.m. MST and lasts until everything is gone.

July 12: Dickinson at the Biesiot Activities Center at 398 State Avenue from 9-11 a.m. MST.

July 12: Richardton at the St. Mary Social Center parking lot at 332 2nd Street North from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. MST.

July 12: New Salem at Security First Bank at 700 Ash Avenue from 1:15-2 p.m.