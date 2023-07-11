HETTINGER, N.D. (KXNET) — It’s important to have access to healthy food to maintain a healthy life — but with the price of groceries, this can sometimes be difficult. However, local North Dakotans are helping increase that access.

The Great Plains Food Bank, based in Fargo, makes it their mission to try and end hunger in North Dakota. To do so, they donate food quarterly to Rural North Dakota towns.

On July 11, they made their way to Hettinger and delivered food for a mobile pantry — which came as a great help to many members of the community.

“When they come in and get food, they cry,” said Adams County Food Bank Treasurer, Kathy Jahner. “They’re in a position where they need the help, and that’s what we’re here for — just to be able to help them. They come back and say, ‘can we repay the food pantry when we get back on our feet?’ That’s the most rewarding. You know you’re helping somebody, and that’s a blessing.”

The Great Plains Food Bank is helping make healthy food accessible to as much of North Dakota as it can, and income levels don’t even play a part in whether or not you can participate. At their mobile food pantries, people simply drive up, fill out a form, and get nutritious food at no cost to them. Volunteers say that the food drive inspires community members to pay it forward.

“They hear about this on the radio,” shared Adams County Food Bank Vice President, Tenille Guthrie, “and they’re able to swing in and get it for other families that can’t come out and get it for themselves. I love that, just knowing that the food is going to people who really need it. And with the cost of groceries, this stuff isn’t always very affordable. So, being able to come here and get some apples, some potatoes, some healthy things — that’s huge.”

The Great Plains Food Bank’s mobile drive will also be happening on July 12 in Richardton, Dickinson, and New Salem. For a full list of mobile food pantry locations, click the link here.