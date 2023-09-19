NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — A mobile food pantry will be making stops on Wednesday in Cannon Ball, Solen, Selfridge, Porcupine, and Fort Yates.

Open to anyone who needs it this mobile food pantry is free, all you need to do is drive up.

Organizers from the Great Plains Food Bank said they’ll have fresh produce on hand as well as shelf-stable items and boxed foods, but that’s not all.

“We will provide a number of different services, We got a lot of personal hygiene items, diapers, and things like that. That we will provide a mobile food pantry that is primarily going to be actual food items,’ said Jared Slinde, the communications manager of Great Plains Food Bank.

Slinde said hunger affects one in every six North Dakotans.

But with the help of the mobile food pantry, they’re able to provide one million meals a year.

In fact, Slinde says they served 144,000 individuals, just last year.

“We see it all the time that there are individuals that are really looking forward to these stops. And we have a commitment to end hunger together. And being able to provide these services, you see the stops, you see the lines, you see the demand, and hunger is real,” said Slinde.

For a look at the date and times of the mobile food bank on Wednesday, you can click here.