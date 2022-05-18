MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. (KXNET) — Good news from Minot Air Force Base.

Sen. John Hoeven says modernization efforts are on track for nuclear forces on the base.

He spoke this week at a hearing with the Senate Defense Appropriations Committee about Minot Air Force Base. The committee outlined the importance of modernization efforts on our base, including the procurement of MH-139 Grey Wolf helicopters to secure the missile fields and replacement missiles for the B-52 and other long-range stand-off missiles.

General Charles Brown Jr., Chief of Staff of the Air Force, says the changes are a great step in the right direction for the Air Force and Minot Air Force Base.



“It’s gonna replace a 30-year-old Air Launched Cruise Missile,” said Brown. “We’ve had successful tests, but I’ll kind of take the lead from my secretary that we don’t wanna say it’s all good until we actually get it into the hands of our airmen. But the tests so far have been positive. But it’s a very important part of our nuclear portfolio and we’re fully behind it.”

Other upgrades Hoeven says he would like to see are getting new helicopters and the new Ground-Based Strategic Deterrent, which is an intercontinental ballistic missile system.