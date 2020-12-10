Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Moderna COVID vaccine beneficial to rural North Dakota communities

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., in Binghamton, N.Y. in July. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

On Dec. 17, the Food and Drug Administration will meet to discuss the emergency use authorization of the COVID-19 vaccine made by Moderna.

If the vaccine is authorized, one facility in Minot that will store it is First District Health Unit.

Unlike the Pfizer vaccine, Moderna’s does not need ultra-cold storage, which proves beneficial in North Dakota.

A staff member from First District says this can help supply rural areas.

“Definitely a huge advantage to have a vaccine that does not require the ultra-cold storage that we can take out into the communities because it makes it a lot easier for us to travel with it or get it to the folks that aren’t able to travel to us.” First District Health Unit’s Director of Nursing, Roxanne Vendsel said.

The FDA is currently meeting on the authorization of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Texas Lawsuit

Trump to join Texas' Supreme Court Case to challenge election

COVID-19 Tool

Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 12/10

Thursday's Weather: Cooler & Dry

Holiday Budget

NDC DEC 10

Linton-HMB Boy's Basketball

Dickinson Boy's Basketball

Century Boy's Hockey

Rugby Girl's Basketball

Project FindSafe Participation

Dr. Wynne: Half Vaccine

Mask Mandate Extended

Help For Hotels

Williston Affordable Housing

Reorganization Plan

Wednesday, December 9th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Giovanni Hamilton

Lawmakers want Congress to hold Army accountable after Fort Hood investigation

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss