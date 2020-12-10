Moderna COVID vaccine beneficial to rural North Dakota communities

Nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., in Binghamton, N.Y. in July. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

On Dec. 17, the Food and Drug Administration will meet to discuss the emergency use authorization of the COVID-19 vaccine made by Moderna.

If the vaccine is authorized, one facility in Minot that will store it is First District Health Unit.

Unlike the Pfizer vaccine, Moderna’s does not need ultra-cold storage, which proves beneficial in North Dakota.

A staff member from First District says this can help supply rural areas.

“Definitely a huge advantage to have a vaccine that does not require the ultra-cold storage that we can take out into the communities because it makes it a lot easier for us to travel with it or get it to the folks that aren’t able to travel to us.” First District Health Unit’s Director of Nursing, Roxanne Vendsel said.

The FDA is currently meeting on the authorization of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.