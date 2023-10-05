MOHALL, N.D. (KXNET) — The Mohall Good Samaritan Society is closing. It’s a long-term care and rehabilitation center.

Supervisors in Mohall say they’ve struggled to hire staff, along the rising costs of delivering care and services led to the decision to close. Their last day will be November 25.

Studies show the patient-to-primary care physician ratio in rural areas is 39.8 doctors per 100,000 people. Members of the National Rural Health Association say this uneven distribution of doctors has an impact on the services available in rural areas, especially since the pandemic.

Good Samaritan supervisors didn’t wish to talk on camera, but they shared a statement with KX News saying, “Today, long-term care locations around the nation face operational challenges that intensified following the COVID-19 pandemic. The challenges have been even more significant for locations in rural communities. In Mohall, we’ve experienced this firsthand despite pursuing creative operational solutions and continuously investing in our people.

“We’ve had persistent and increasing challenges finding qualified, permanent staff to fill critical leadership and caregiving positions, which limits our ability to provide care for those who need our services today and into the future. These difficulties, combined with the rising cost of delivering care and services, have led to a situation that is unsustainable. As a result, Good Samaritan Society – Mohall will close on November 25, 2023.

“We care deeply about our residents, who are like family to us and are committed to helping them find new homes, including at other Good Samaritan Society locations. We are grateful to our staff for their tireless commitment and are helping them pursue employment opportunities within our organization where possible.

“The Good Samaritan Society is grateful for the faithful care and support of our residents, employees, volunteers, and family members through the years.”