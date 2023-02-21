MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — SRT recently gave the Mohall Park District $25,000 in support of the city’s capital campaign to replace the baby pool with a Family Fun Splash Pad.

According to a news release, the baby pool is a popular attraction that was ruined after years of being used.

The pool was removed in October 2022 to make space for the new splash pad, and the construction is supposed to start in May 2023.

“The baby pool provided entertainment for adults and children for decades. Our mission is to keep that entertainment alive for future generations,” said Mohall City Auditor, Cheryl Overby. “The splash pad is a fresh take on our old pool that adds activities, a dynamic space for fun, and visual appeal to our park facilities. We appreciate SRT’s investment in our park and community.”

SRT’s gift for the splash pad helps with the $199,300 cost. The district expects to still need $60,000 to finish.

The Mohall Park District has already raised $215,000 through fundraisers and donations.

“Mohal is a valued community in our region where people can live, work, and raise their families,” said SRT Board President, Kristi Miller. “Recreational amenities contribute to quality of life, and SRT is proud to support this splash pad that will bring enjoyment to area residents of all ages.”