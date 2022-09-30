BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — One area mom is partnering with one local non-profit to help new and expecting moms in our region.

On November 5, moms in need of baby necessities are being invited to come shop for free baby supplies.

Supplies include clothing, shoes, toys, strollers, and other baby items.

The event will be held at the Bismarck Dream Center.

Elida Aceves will be hosting the event. She says she was once a mom in need and wants to help other moms who are struggling.

“So I was a young mother and I got a lot of help from the community as well. I want other people to get that opportunity that I had. To be able to receive the help that is needed. I know that there is very many families in need. And this way they can receive that for their children,” Aceves said.

People who want to donate can do so at the Bismarck Dream Center, the First Steps Learning Center, the Trinity Lutheran Church, or the Moose.