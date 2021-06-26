Moms in Bismarck are using their resources to help a worthy cause.

The Moms Club of Bismarck is a non-profit that offers support to parents and children.

The group is raising funds through a yard sale for the Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center, an organization that provides assistance to traumatized children and their families.



“With different service projects we do, we try to spread our services around the communities, so this just happened to be another one that we wanted to work with,” said Amie Kaiser, Moms Club of Bismarck President.

The community showed their support by checking out the inventory and buying items that helped raise money.



“I think we’re around $350 for the Dakota Advocacy Center for Children,” Kaiser said.



Items such as clothes, furniture, and books were all donated to support the yard sale.



“Maybe 15 of us, maybe 20;I’m not sure our group is 30 and almost everybody has donated,” Kaiser said.

This is not the first time the group held the yard sale, they had one prior.



“We had not planned to do it. It was spontaneous, we decided as we were organizing for the garage sale, so we ended up doing a presale yesterday and also last weekend,” Kaiser said.

Today is the last day of the sale and one local mom, Georgia Morgan is happy about what she is leaving with.

“Dressers, some wall décor, a chair,” Morgan said.

She said she feels good to be a part of helping a compelling cause.



“Just knowing that it’s people out here doing things like this, and not just trying to raise money for themselves,” Morgan said.

$450 was raised in total almost reaching the goal of $500.

