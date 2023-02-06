WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — After spending months in isolation because of skin issues, a rescued puppy has found a home.

At the MonDak Animal Rescue in Williston, a puppy named Blake came in three months ago with a severe case of mange and ringworm.

After more than two months in isolation and recovery, Blake was adopted at the beginning of the month.

And Lisa Patton, the president of the Board of Directors, says this kind of story isn’t unique at the animal rescue. It happens all the time, and it feels good to help these animals find homes.

“It’s amazing watching them get better, watching them get social skills, and get adopted,” explaind Patton. “Sometimes staff get addicted to them too, and cry when the dogs walk out the door, but they know they’re going to beautiful forever homes.”

If you can’t foster or adopt a pet, there are other ways you can help. The animal rescue is always accepting animal supplies, and right now, there is a need for Purina One dog food.