Monday: Partly sunny & cooler

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today: Partly sunny with a better chance for sunshine in the northern half of the state. Light northerly wind with widespread highs in the 20s.

Tonight: Decreasing clouds with colder lows in the single digits and teens. The northwesterly wind will stay light.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the teens and 20s. Light and variable wind will become southwesterly and stay light.

Wednesday: A slight chance for snow in the west as highs warm to the 20s and 30s. Southwest wind 5-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Monday Morning OneMinuteForecast 2/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning OneMinuteForecast 2/3"

INFANT SLEEPER RECALL

Thumbnail for the video titled "INFANT SLEEPER RECALL"

New Foster

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Foster"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 2-2-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 2-2-20"

Bite Squad Busy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bite Squad Busy"

Nonprofits

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nonprofits"

Kenmare basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kenmare basketball"

Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hockey"

Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Basketball"

NFL Honors Veterans

Thumbnail for the video titled "NFL Honors Veterans"

Macmillan update - February

Thumbnail for the video titled "Macmillan update - February"

Under-reported Spill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Under-reported Spill"

Snowmobile Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snowmobile Safety"

100 Years of Like

Thumbnail for the video titled "100 Years of Like"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 2-1-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 2-1-20"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 2-1-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 2-1-20"

Real Life Superhero

Thumbnail for the video titled "Real Life Superhero"

Frenzy Second Block

Thumbnail for the video titled "Frenzy Second Block"
More Video
Closings Login

School administrators update your closing status here.

Church or Business Closings

Please EMAIL us, if you would like to announce church or business closings.

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge