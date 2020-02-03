Monday: Partly sunny & cooler

Today: Partly sunny with a better chance for sunshine in the northern half of the state. Light northerly wind with widespread highs in the 20s.

Tonight: Decreasing clouds with colder lows in the single digits and teens. The northwesterly wind will stay light.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the teens and 20s. Light and variable wind will become southwesterly and stay light.

Wednesday: A slight chance for snow in the west as highs warm to the 20s and 30s. Southwest wind 5-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.