Monday Weather: Quiet Today With A Rain/Snow Mix On The Way

Today: A slow decrease in cloud cover with eventual afternoon sunshine. Highs will stay cool in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Sustained northwesterly wind around 10-15 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with colder lows in the teens. Light northwest wind at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds with a quick-moving low pressure system that will bring a chance for rain and snow throughout the day. A widespread 1″-2″ of snow is possible through Tuesday night with highs in the low to mid-30s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with cold Arctic air sinking into the state bringing widespread lower 20s. Northwesterly wind 10-15 mph.

