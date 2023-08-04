MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — City leaders in Mandan are making plans to dress up their downtown, but they may end up paying more for it.

The city is working with the state Department of Transportation to install new sidewalks, storm sewers, LED lighting, and design plans to make the blocks along Main Street and 1st Street NW more attractive.

It’ll happen in three phases. The project is paid for with around 80% of federal money.

Last month, the city received word back from the state they were approved for around $2.3 million for 2025, city engineer Justin Froseth says that’s about 90% of what they were asking for.

“We do still have those funding gaps and in mind for that are kind of a combination of sales tax funds, city-wide property taxes, and special assessments to nearby properties,” Froseth said.

When asked why Mandan didn’t receive full funding, Froseth says Mandan’s downtown was ranked second for two projects in 2025.

He says the city is now looking into possible grant money to help make up the difference.