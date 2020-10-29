Monsignor Jeffrey Wald dies of COVID-19 complications in Jamestown

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The Diocese of Fargo says a Catholic church leader has died of coronavirus complications in Jamestown. Bishop John Folda says Monsignor Jeffrey Wald, pastor of St. James Basilica in Jamestown, St. Mathias Church in Windsor and St. Margaret Mary Church in Buchanan, died Tuesday at a Jamestown hospital. He was 56. Wald was ordained a priest of the Diocese of Fargo in 1992. In addition to his most recent parishes, Wald served at parishes in Grand Forks, Fingal, Oriska, Crary, Devils Lake, Starkweather and Fargo, as well as at Cardinal Muench Seminary in Fargo.