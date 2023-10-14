BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The chilly weather and early morning showers throughout North Dakota may have been able to scare some away from outdoor activities — but when it comes to the Heartview Foundation’s Monster Mile event, it did little to mask the number of participants who came out to support a good cause.



During the race, members of the community gathered for a 5k walk or run at Sertoma park in the spirit of the season. Adults and older children took their marks while wearing costumes. Children 10 and under also had the chance to participate after the initial start. Even as today’s race ended, however, the fun did not: children who participated in the event were also able to stick around afterwards and trick-or-treat at booths set up by local businesses.



The race was performed to help raise money for the Heartview foundation, a provider of choice for both educating individuals about and treating substance use disorders. Established in 1964, the foundation has treated over 30 thousand patients and their families.

“On any given day,” explains the Heartview Foundation’s Director of Communications and Public Affairs Jennifer Greuel, “we have about 500 patients in treatment. This event is supporting those individuals and people in recovery from alcohol or substance abuse in general. We had about 130 runners this morning, and a lot of them were in costume. It was very fun.”

For more information on the Heartview Foundation, visit their website here.