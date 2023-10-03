FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — A man from Moorhead, MN has been arrested in Fargo, on charges of DUI and DUI refusal that resulted in a crash.

According to a press release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 1:50 p.m. on Tuesday, October 3, a 54-year-old from Miami, FL was driving a semi-truck in the left lane on I-94 when the 36-year-old Moorhead man (who was driving a Ford Fusion in the right lane) began to pass the semi-truck. He then suddenly made a lane change before fully passing the semi, causing it to hit the driver’s side of the Ford and both vehicles to enter the ditch.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts and had no injuries. The 36-year-old was revealed to have been driving under the influence of alcohol at the time, and was arrested for both Misdemeanor DUI and DUI Refusal.

The crash currently remains under investigation.