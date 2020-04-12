Moose Lodge in Minot is trying to keep doors open

Businesses across the state are scrambling to keep their doors open, but one is just trying to stick to the basics.

The Moose Lodge has lost a significant amount of business since the COVID-19 pandemic made its way into North Dakota. People would book the building for weddings, parties, and fundraising events, now, all of that has come to a halt.

So to make some money, the kitchen at the lodge serves dinners for takeout Wednesdays through Fridays. We talked to the lodge manager who says they are doing their best.

“It’s scary. I think if we just shut our doors totally, we might be forgotten about.
We have to keep us out in the community, I feel, so people are still aware of us,” says Sherry Trett, lodge manager.

To find out what’s on the menu this week at the lodge, -you can head to their Facebook page: Minot Loyal Order of the Moose.

