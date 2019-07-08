Moose numbers, reports are growing in N.D.

A once rarely seen population is now booming in numbers and sightings.

Reports of moose in and around communities are growing, and the North Dakota Game and Fish Department says that’s something people need to get used to, now and in the future.

“10 to 15 years ago, moose started to show up on the open prairie and they got into places like the bottom of the Missouri River, especially over near Williston. They really started to do well,” says Game and Fish Wildlife Division Assistant Chief Casey Anderson.

They are continuing to migrate south, which is why Game and Fish wants you to know that they are here and they are not going anywhere.

“They are in agricultural settings, they get into town as we saw last week with the moose in Bismarck,” says Anderson. “So, people need to get used to them to some extent. But also we need to balance how many moose are out there versus how much people in the landscape will tolerate them. Moose eat crops and willow trees and damage property.”

This year, Game and Fish issued 479 moose licenses — 145 more than last year. It’s a once in a lifetime hunting opportunity in the state. For the most part, moose are calm animals if left alone but they can be dangerous when it comes to their calves.

“Give them space, you don’t want to get as close as you can,” warns Anderson. “Give them their space and let them move on. The next time you see a moose, don’t be alarmed they are now a part of our environment.”

Officials at Game and Fish say moose now wander into the Bismarck area three to four times a year.