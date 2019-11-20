Moose on the loose in Bismarck getting agitated by sightseers

The Bismarck Police Department reports a moose is on the loose in the area of Washington Street and Buckskin Avenue.

The problem, the police say, is the number of sightseers coming to look at the moose and getting out of their cars near the animal.

“Our animal wardens are on scene and reporting that with the number of people coming to ‘look’ and get out of their cars, the moose is agitated,” the police note.

They’re asking sightseers to stay out of the area so the animal wardens can safely relocate the moose outside of town.