More cooking fires occur on Thanksgiving than any other day of the year

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Instead of an oven-cooked turkey, some families are deep frying their bird. But fire officials say if you don’t cook it the right way, you could risk starting a fire.

More cooking fires occur on Thanksgiving than any other day of the year, according to State Farm claims data. In fact, grease and cooking-related claims more than double on Thanksgiving Day compared to an average day in November. We spoke with one firefighter who is urging you to be safe on turkey day.

“Most people don’t think a fire will happen. They tend to not take the turkey out earlier enough so it’s still partially frozen and when you put ice or anything frozen into hot oil it splatters everywhere,” said Robby Brown.

He also said be sure to fry the turkey on a hard surface and away from your deck or house.
Also make sure you check your oil levels before you drop that bird.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Pandemic and rural businesses

Tom's Sunday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 11/22

Rapid testing for K-12

COVID-19 ND Watch 11-22

Class A Volleyball State Championships

Class B Volleyball State Championships

COVID-19 and your heart

MAFB B-52 Bombers deployed

Energy company collecting gifts for kids in need

Saving the Maah Daah Hey Trail

Amber's Saturday Evening Forecast 11/21

COVID testing for kids

5th birthday parade

COVID-19 ND Watch 11-21-2020

Class B State Volleyball

Class A State Volleyball

New Dawn Business

Dog Daycare

KX Convo: Kim Norton

Minot New City Manager Hired

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss