Labor shortages are affecting many industries, even the ones we may not think of.

In Ward County, for example, more correctional officers are needed.

“We were pretty good in 2021, but towards the end of 2021 to 22, we’ve lost a few officers and it’s been hard to recruit new officers,” said Jail Commander Chris Ray.

With more inmates spending time in the jail because of revised bond schedules, COVID and a backlog of court dates, it’s important to have enough people on staff.



“I feed the inmates,” said Corrections Officer Renaldo Dupree. “I exchange their linens for them. I provide them with documents they need for court and so forth. Sometimes I take inmates to and from court. Sometimes I transport inmates to and from medical appointments and other appointments.”

Right now, there are four open correctional officer positions and there were only two applicants in the last hiring round.

Ray says this is a job the community may forget about, but it’s a job that’s needed the most.



“We need officers in the facility to make sure we’re looking over the inmates and also to make sure that everything’s running smoothly,” said Ray. ” And in the staff, it’s very important that we have staff that stay here awhile.”

Dupree says less staff means more work for the current officers.



“We do a bit more,” said Dupree. “We don’t have as much time between checks and rounds and so forth. Things aren’t necessarily rushed, but the workload is bigger. There’s more for each person to do.”

He says while sometimes the job has its struggles, it’s easy to interact with inmates.



“Treat them as human beings,” said Dupree. “If you have social skills, just interact with them as you would anyone else.”

Ray says the requirements to apply are simple, and communication skills are at the top of the list.



“High school diploma, driver’s license, some background with dealing with the public and just common interaction with people,” said Ray. “It helps a whole lot.”

He says new hires will go through six to eight weeks of training to make sure people are fully equipped for the job.

Ray says the process of being interviewed and being selected usually takes around two to three weeks.