More deer hunt licenses available in North Dakota this year

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota will issue more deer hunting licenses this year than it has in the past 10 years. The Game and Fish Department will make 72,000 licenses available to hunters, the sixth consecutive year the number has increased and up 3,150 from last year.

The department has been moving toward a goal of issuing at least 75,000 licenses annually. The number issued this year might have been higher, but drought conditions persist across the state, affecting reproduction.

The deadline to apply for a license is June 2. North Dakota’s 2021 deer gun season opens Nov. 5 at noon and continues through Nov. 21.