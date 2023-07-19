BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — After the shooting that killed Fargo police officer Jake Wallin, North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley held a news conference on July 19.

Officer Zach Robinson shot and killed Mohammed Barakat, the man police have identified as the shooter, in that incident. Wrigley discussed Robinson’s use of deadly force on July 14 and said that, after reviewing body camera footage of the incident, he supports Robinson’s use of deadly force on Barakat.

“In the wake of Mohammed Barakat’s murderous, unprovoked attack, officer Zach Robinson’s use of deadly force was reasonable, it was necessary, it was justified, and in all ways, it was lawful,” said Wrigley. “Mohammed Barakat engaged in a savage attack, he engaged in unprovoked, completely unprovoked assault, by firing a long rifle.”

Wrigley says, after Barakat’s rifle was incapacitated by Robinson, he rearmed himself with another weapon. Wrigley showed photos of the weapons that were found to be in Barakat’s possession. Despite sixteen commands to drop the weapon, Barakat did not, and Wrigley said Robinson neutralized the threat.

Wrigley commended Robinson for his presence of mind, professionalism, and the courage that he maintained while under fire.

Fargo mayor Tim Mahoney also said that, after seeing photos of the weapons in Barakat’s possession, it was clear that he was “planning war mayhem on our community.”

The Attorney general will hold a news conference on July 21 to discuss further details regarding Wallin’s murder and the ongoing investigation. According to Wrigley, the body cam video will be released at a later date.