More funding for drought relief available to North Dakota producers

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

More help is coming to North Dakota producers, as Sen. John Hoeven secured more funding for drought relief.

Hoeven visited Burlington on Wednesday alongside Sen. Kevin Cramer and North Dakota Ag Commissioner Doug Goehring to make the announcement.

The Emergency Assistance for Livestock Program has expanded to cover the costs of transporting feed.

Producers will be reimbursed 60 percent of the feed transportation costs, in addition to the water transportation costs they were already receiving.

The funding expansion aims to cover transportation costs dating back to the beginning of this year.

“It is a tough drought. It’s a tough go for our farmers, particularly a tough go for our livestock producers and ranchers,” said Hoeven. “This is important help for them.”

The deadline to file an application to receive payment for the 2021 program year is Jan. 31, 2022.

For more information, producers can contact their FSA county office or click this link.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Sports News

More Local Sports

Latest State News

See More State News

Latest National News

More National News

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories