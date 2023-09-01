BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Sanford Bismarck Medical Center is getting more hospital beds.

According to a news release, the new beds will be on the third, fourth, and fifth floors of the downtown facility to help meet community needs.

“We are excited to announce this investment that will continue to expand our facility to meet the region’s needs,” said President and CEO of the Bismarck region of Sanford Health Todd Schaffer, M.D. “Over the years, Sanford has seen tremendous growth, and the addition of hospital beds to our medical center is addressing that growth while we continue planning for a new heart hospital.”

The beds are part of more than $200 million in investments by Sanford in the Bis-Man community to increase services and enhance patient access.

“Combining the expansion with beds we added in 2020, Sanford Health will have added more than 50 licensed beds to the Sanford Bismarck Medical Center,” said Senior Director of Planning and Construction Cole Johnson. “The bed expansion demonstrates Sanford’s commitment to the community and the investment in keeping patient care close to home.”

Various departments in the existing space in the Medical Center will move to other locations in order to create room for the beds.

The project will have minimal impact on operations and is expected to take a year and a half to finish.